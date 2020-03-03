Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Designate, Gen. Timothy Radford, talked with the Superintendent, cadets, faculty, and staff, during his visit to the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York on March 3, 2020 for the annual Kermit Roosevelt Lecture.

