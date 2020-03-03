Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kermit Roosevelt Lecture [Image 4 of 4]

    Kermit Roosevelt Lecture

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Tarnish Pride 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Designate, Gen. Timothy Radford, talked with the Superintendent, cadets, faculty, and staff, during his visit to the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York on March 3, 2020 for the annual Kermit Roosevelt Lecture.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kermit Roosevelt Lecture [Image 4 of 4], by Tarnish Pride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army

