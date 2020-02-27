Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Founders Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Founders Day

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Tarnish Pride 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    First Captain, Class of 2020 cadet Daine Van de Wall, speaker during the U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets' Founders Day dinner at Washington Hall's cadet mess Feb. 27, 2020. The guest speaker was Capt. (Ret.) Jason Pak, a 2011 graduate of West Point, who received a purple heart after losing both his legs when he stepped on a roadside bomb while leading a foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2012.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:17
    Photo ID: 6127749
    VIRIN: 200227-A-TD933-442
    Resolution: 4732x3380
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Founders Day [Image 4 of 4], by Tarnish Pride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Founders Day dinner
    Founders Day
    Founders Day
    Founders Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    U.S. Military Academy at West Point
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    West Point - The U.S. Military Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT