First Captain, Class of 2020 cadet Daine Van de Wall, speaker during the U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets' Founders Day dinner at Washington Hall's cadet mess Feb. 27, 2020. The guest speaker was Capt. (Ret.) Jason Pak, a 2011 graduate of West Point, who received a purple heart after losing both his legs when he stepped on a roadside bomb while leading a foot patrol in Afghanistan in 2012.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 15:16
|Photo ID:
|6127753
|VIRIN:
|200227-A-TD933-544
|Resolution:
|4732x3380
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
