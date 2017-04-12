Medical simulation training

ANSBACH, Germany -- Charles G. Rosemond, a U.S. DoD civilian assigned to Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE), at the Training Support Center (TSC) Ansbach, conducts a “Train the Trainer” class on the SIMMAN at the Training Support Center Ansbach in Bavaria, Germany, December 4, 2017. The SIMMAN is a realistic, full-body adult, patient simulator, which offers comprehensive clinical functionality to teach the core skills of airway, breathing, cardiac and circulation management. TSC Ansbach’s mission is to facilitate home-station training in support of all Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. The TSC trains and provides subject matter experts who effectively conduct realistic and challenging training scenarios and instruction for home-station training support. (U.S. Army photo by Georgios Moumoulidis, Training Support Activity Europe, Training Support Center Ansbach)

