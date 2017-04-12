(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical simulation training [Image 6 of 6]

    Medical simulation training

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    ANSBACH, Germany -- Soldiers assigned to 2-227th AVN REG, conducted a “Train the Trainer” class in preparation for first aid and casualty evacuation training on December 4, 2017, at the Training Support Center Ansbach. The Soldiers utilize the "SIMMAN" to practice how to control bleeding, treat fractures, and evaluate casualties. The Soldiers perform medical training utilizing the SIMMAN trauma patient simulator to make medical training as realistic and relevant as possible. (U.S. Army photos by Georgios Moumoulidis, Training Support Activity Europe, Training Support Center Ansbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 07:44
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical simulation training [Image 1 of 6], by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

