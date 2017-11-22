Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style

Much of the leadership from throughout the company, battalion, and brigade command teams and cadre, blocked off times that they served and ate with their Soldiers during their Thanksgiving celebration at the Courage Inn Dining Facility on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 22, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 02:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
