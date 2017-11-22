Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style

Sgt. Nikki Roberts, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, I Corps, prepares one of the multitude of dishes served at the Courage Inn Dining Facility during their Thanksgiving celebration on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 22, 2017. The Food Service Specialists at the Courage Inn spent weeks working on display arrangements and conducted overnight food preparations to ensure a memorable Thanksgiving feast. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough)
