Sgt. Nikki Roberts, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, I Corps, prepares one of the multitude of dishes served at the Courage Inn Dining Facility during their Thanksgiving celebration on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 22, 2017. The Food Service Specialists at the Courage Inn spent weeks working on display arrangements and conducted overnight food preparations to ensure a memorable Thanksgiving feast. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 02:19 Photo ID: 3999838 VIRIN: 171122-A-ET795-005 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 2.95 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Chris McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.