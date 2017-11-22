(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style [Image 4 of 4]

    Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough 

    201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Sgt. Nikki Roberts, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, I Corps, prepares one of the multitude of dishes served at the Courage Inn Dining Facility during their Thanksgiving celebration on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 22, 2017. The Food Service Specialists at the Courage Inn spent weeks working on display arrangements and conducted overnight food preparations to ensure a memorable Thanksgiving feast. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 02:19
    Photo ID: 3999838
    VIRIN: 171122-A-ET795-005
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Chris McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style
    Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style
    Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style
    Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gryphon Brigade celebrate Thanksgiving with Soldiers in style

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    109th Military Intelligence Battalion
    I Corps
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Medical Brigade
    Gryphons
    502nd Military Intelligence Battalion
    Courage Inn
    201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT