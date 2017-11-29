Shashana Johnson visits Park University

Shoshana Johnson, the first woman African-American prisoner of war and former Fort Bliss Soldier, smiles as she retells her story to Fort Bliss’ Park University students November 29, 2017. Johnson was invited to speak to the English class as part of an assignment about women in combat. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)
Shoshana Johnson visits Park University
