    Shashana Johnson visits Park University [Image 1 of 3]

    Shashana Johnson visits Park University

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    Shoshana Johnson, the first woman African-American prisoner of war and former Fort Bliss Soldier, smiles as she retells her story to Fort Bliss’ Park University students November 29, 2017. Johnson was invited to speak to the English class as part of an assignment about women in combat. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 19:34
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Female
    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    POW
    Prisoner of War
    African-America

