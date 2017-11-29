Shoshana Johnson, the first woman African-American prisoner of war and former Fort Bliss Soldier, signs her book, “I’m Still Standing: From Captive U.S. Soldier to Free Citizen -- My Journey Home” for Judy Marquez, sister of a Fort Bliss’ Park University English teacher, Theresa Marquez, during a question and answer session Nov. 29. Johnson spoke about her experience as a POW to the English class. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 19:34
|Photo ID:
|3997972
|VIRIN:
|171129-A-JF718-0097
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shashana Johnson visits Park University [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Felicia Jagdatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shoshana Johnson visits Park University
LEAVE A COMMENT