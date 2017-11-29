Shoshana Johnson, the first woman African-American prisoner of war and former Fort Bliss Soldier, signs her book, “I’m Still Standing: From Captive U.S. Soldier to Free Citizen -- My Journey Home” for Judy Marquez, sister of a Fort Bliss’ Park University English teacher, Theresa Marquez, during a question and answer session Nov. 29. Johnson spoke about her experience as a POW to the English class. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Felicia Jagdatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 19:34 Photo ID: 3997972 VIRIN: 171129-A-JF718-0097 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shashana Johnson visits Park University [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Felicia Jagdatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.