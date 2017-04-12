(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Chef Competition at Yama Sakura 73 [Image 2 of 20]

    Iron Chef Competition at Yama Sakura 73

    SENDAI, JAPAN

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Cole 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    CAMP SENDAI, Japan – Soldiers assigned to I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Team Mandoline, prepare ingredients for Iron Chef 2017 during exercise Yama Sakura 73. Four teams comprised of American and Japanese forces participated in a friendly cooking competition during the exercise. Yama Sakura is an annual bilateral command post exercise involving the U.S. Military and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).The purpose of the exercise is to enhance U.S. and Japanese combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. During the exercise, U.S. military members and JGSDF members exchange ideas, tactics, techniques, military experiences, and culture. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC2 (SW) Whitehead, Marquis)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 19:19
    Photo ID: 3997960
    VIRIN: 171204-N-QY397-098
    Resolution: 2039x1457
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: SENDAI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Chef Competition at Yama Sakura 73 [Image 1 of 20], by PO1 Matthew Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yama Sakura 73

    Yama Sakura
    JPASE
    Yama Sakura 73

    • LEAVE A COMMENT