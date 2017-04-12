Iron Chef Competition at Yama Sakura 73

CAMP SENDAI Japan – Lt. Gen. Tetsurō Yamanoue, commander of the 8th Division Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), awards participants of the Iron Chef competition during exercise Yama Sakura. Four teams comprised of American and Japanese forces participated in a friendly cooking competition during the exercise. Yama Sakura is an annual bilateral command post exercise involving the U.S. Military and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).The purpose of the exercise is to enhance U.S. and Japanese combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. During the exercise, U.S. military members and JGSDF members exchange ideas, tactics, techniques, military experiences, and culture. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew R. Cole/Released)

