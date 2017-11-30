Mark. E. Mitchell, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense (Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict), tours squadrons assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing at Duke Field, Fla., Nov. 30, 2017. Mitchell visited Air Force Special Operations Command to gain a better understanding on how AFSOC trains, equips and utilizes Air Commandos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 16:43
|Photo ID:
|3997329
|VIRIN:
|171130-F-UQ958-0364
|Resolution:
|4837x2341
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top DOD civilian advisor for special operations visits Hurlburt Field [Image 1 of 43], by A1C Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
