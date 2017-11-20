(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golf Company - Family Day [Image 4 of 8]

    Golf Company - Family Day

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Angelica Annastas 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The new Marines of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, reunite with their loved ones during Family Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, today.
    After nearly thirteen weeks of training, the Marines of Golf Company will officially graduate from recruit training tomorrow.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 14:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company - Family Day [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    mcrd
    recruits
    Marines
    MCRDSD
    wemakemarines
    SanDiego
    SemperFidelis
    mcrdsandiego

