Golf Company - Family Day

The new Marines of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, reunite with their loved ones during Family Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, today.

After nearly thirteen weeks of training, the Marines of Golf Company will officially graduate from recruit training tomorrow.

Date Taken: 11.20.2017
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US