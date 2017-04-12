1st SFG(A) Menton Week Opening Ceremony

Paratroopers from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) attend the opening ceremony for Menton week on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa., on December 4, 2017. Menton Week celebrates the Special Forces heritage, as its predecessor was the First Special Service Force, which disbanded in Menton, France at the end of World War II on Dec. 5, 1944. The unit, commonly referred to as the “Devils Brigade,” is credited with a distinguished record of unconventional operations behind enemy lines.

