    1st SFG(A) Menton Week Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    1st SFG(A) Menton Week Opening Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Welsh 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Paratroopers from 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) attend the opening ceremony for Menton week on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa., on December 4, 2017. Menton Week celebrates the Special Forces heritage, as its predecessor was the First Special Service Force, which disbanded in Menton, France at the end of World War II on Dec. 5, 1944. The unit, commonly referred to as the “Devils Brigade,” is credited with a distinguished record of unconventional operations behind enemy lines.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SFG(A) Menton Week Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Brandon Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canada
    France
    SOF
    JBLM
    Special Forces
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Green Beret
    1st Group
    PNW
    First in Asia
    1st SFG(A)
    Menton

