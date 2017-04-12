1st SFG(A) Menton Week Opening Ceremony

The 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Commander Col. Will Beaurpere and Master Warrant Officer Shaun Burdeyny from the Canadian Special Operations Regiment salute a wreath that they lay in front of the Group's Memorial Wall on Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa., on December 4, 2017 to honor those U.S. and Canadian Forces that gave their life. Menton Week celebrates the Special Forces heritage, as its predecessor was the First Special Service Force, which disbanded in Menton, France at the end of World War II on Dec. 5, 1944. The unit, commonly referred to as the “Devils Brigade,” is credited with a distinguished record of unconventional operations behind enemy lines. U.S. Army photo by SSgt. Christopher Harper(released)

