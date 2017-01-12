SMWDC IAMD Graduates New WTIs

Dahlgren, Va. (Dec. 1, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Rear Adm. John F.G. Wade, center, poses for a photograph with newly graduated Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) following a ceremony at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Dec. 1. The WTI Course was led by SMWDC’s IAMD Division. SMWDC is one of the Navy's five Warfighting Development Centers and its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew A. Stroup/Released)

