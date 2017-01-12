(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SMWDC IAMD Graduates New WTIs

    SMWDC IAMD Graduates New WTIs

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Lt. Matthew Stroup 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    Dahlgren, Va. (Dec. 1, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Rear Adm. John F.G. Wade, center, poses for a photograph with newly graduated Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) following a ceremony at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Dec. 1. The WTI Course was led by SMWDC’s IAMD Division. SMWDC is one of the Navy's five Warfighting Development Centers and its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew A. Stroup/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 13:17
    Photo ID: 3996634
    VIRIN: 171201-N-LR347-010
    Resolution: 4987x3325
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

