Dahlgren, Va. (Dec. 1, 2017) Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Rear Adm. John F. G. Wade speaks to graduating Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) and their guests during a ceremony at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Dec. 1. The WTI Course was led by SMWDC’s IAMD Division. SMWDC is one of the Navy's five Warfighting Development Centers and its mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew A. Stroup/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 13:17
|Photo ID:
|3996631
|VIRIN:
|171201-N-LR347-006
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SMWDC IAMD Graduates New WTIs [Image 1 of 3], by LT Matthew Stroup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Number of Integrated Air and Missile Defense WTIs Grow to Over 100 Fleet Wide – More Needed to Meet Fleet Demand
