60th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Whitaker, the out-going senior enlisted leader (SEL) for 60th Troop Command, inspects a noncommissioned officer sword after it was handed to him during a change of responsibility ceremony at the North Carolina National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2017. The passing of the sword from the outgoing SEL to the commander and then to the incoming SEL signifies the passing of responsibility of the organization’s Soldiers from the previous enlisted leader to the incoming. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

