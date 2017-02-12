(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    60th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 1 of 3]

    60th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Diana Staton, the incoming senior enlisted leader (SEL) for 60th Troop Command, inspects a noncommissioned officer sword after it was handed to her during a change of responsibility ceremony at North Carolina National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2017. The passing of the sword from the outgoing SEL to the commander and then to the incoming SEL signifies the passing of responsibility of the organization’s Soldiers from the previous enlisted leader to the incoming. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 13:39
    Photo ID: 3996560
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-GT365-0073
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Hometown: WAKE FOREST, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    60th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    60th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    60th Troop Command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    TAGS

    Soldier
    ceremony
    NCO
    North Carolina National Guard
    non commissioned officer
    Command Sergeant Major
    change of responsibility
    NCNG
    senior enlisted leader
    382nd Public Affairs Detachment
    382nd PAD
    60th Troop Command
    Staff Sgt. Mary Junell
    Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Whitaker
    Command Sgt. Maj. Diana Staton

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT