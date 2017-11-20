UCT 2 and NMCB 133 Work Together to Remove Old Mooring Chains

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned Underwater Construction Team 2 Construction Diving Detachment ALFA (CDDA), and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 Detail Guam connect a winch to a section of mooring chain in Apra Harbor, Guam on November 27, 2017. CDDA is conducting the systematic removal of 10,000 feet of mooring chain left behind by the former dry dock Ex-Machinist, known locally as “Big Blue”, utilizing various underwater construction techniques. CDDA is on the 4th stop of their six-month deployment, where they are conducting inspection, maintenance, and repair of various underwater and waterfront facilities in support of the Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Ben McCallum)

