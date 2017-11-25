(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UCT 2 Lifts Mooring Chains

    UCT 2 Lifts Mooring Chains

    GUAM

    11.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben McCallum 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Robert Norton, a Seabee assigned to Underwater Construction Team 2 Construction Diving Detachment ALFA (CDDA), detaches the air hose after inflating 3,000lb lift bags connected to mooring chains in Apra Harbor, Guam on November 25, 2017. CDDA is conducting the systematic removal of 10,000 feet of mooring chain left behind by the former dry dock Ex-Machinist, known locally as “Big Blue”, utilizing various underwater construction techniques. CDDA is on the 4th stop of their six-month deployment, where they are conducting inspection, maintenance, and repair of various underwater and waterfront facilities in support of the Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Ben McCallum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 10:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT 2 Lifts Mooring Chains [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Ben McCallum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UCT 2 and NMCB 133 Work Together to Remove Old Mooring Chains
    UCT 2 Lifts Mooring Chains

    TAGS

    Diver
    Seabee
    Diving
    30th NCR
    Underwater Construction Team
    NMCB 133
    UCT
    CTF 75

