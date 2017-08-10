Capt. Teri Onoda, former commander of Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The U.S. Army Aviation Brigade, Military District of Washington, smiles and waves at his family before participating in the annual Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2017. Onoda placed first in the recumbent division, completing the race in honor of his Soldier Spc. Jeremy Tomlin. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 10:55 Photo ID: 3996406 VIRIN: 171114-A-KI711-045 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.22 MB Location: FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Going the distance, telling his story [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Nicholas Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.