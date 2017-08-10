Going the distance, telling his story

Capt. Teri Onoda, former commander of Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The U.S. Army Aviation Brigade, Military District of Washington, smiles and waves at his family before participating in the annual Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2017. Onoda placed first in the recumbent division, completing the race in honor of his Soldier Spc. Jeremy Tomlin. (Courtesy photo)
