Going the distance, telling his story

Capt. Teri Onoda, former commander of Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The U.S. Army Aviation Brigade, Military District of Washington, poses for a photo with his former Soldiers after participating in the annual Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2017. Onoda placed first in the recumbent division, with a time of 36:41. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 10.07.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 Location: FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, DC, US