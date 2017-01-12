(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NHCCC CMC Bids Farewell to Ohana [Image 1 of 2]

    NHCCC CMC Bids Farewell to Ohana

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by William Love 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Commanding Officer, Capt. Miguel A. Cubano presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Command Master Chief (Surface Warfare/Fleet Marine Force) Rikki Lynn Brown Dec. 1, 2017. Brown, from Conroe, Texas, has served as CMC since June 12, 2014, and was responsible for popularizing the word, 'ohana' at NHCCC. She has follow-on orders to Navy Medicine Training Support Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill W. Love/RELEASED) 171201-N-KF478-843

    This work, NHCCC CMC Bids Farewell to Ohana [Image 1 of 2], by William Love, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMC
    Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi
    Command Master Chief
    MSM
    NME
    Navy Medicine East
    NASCC
    NHCCC
    Navy in Texas

