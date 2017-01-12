Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Commanding Officer, Capt. Miguel A. Cubano bids farewell to Command Master Chief (Surface Warfare/Fleet Marine Force) Rikki Lynn Brown in the Crew's Lounge Dec. 1, 2017. Brown, from Conroe, Texas, has served as CMC since June 12, 2014, and was responsible for popularizing the word, 'ohana' at NHCCC. She has follow-on orders to Navy Medicine Training Support Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill W. Love/RELEASED) 171201-N-KF478-768
|12.01.2017
|12.04.2017 10:31
|3996373
|171201-N-KF478-768
|4256x2832
|1.75 MB
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|1
|0
|0
NHCCC CMC Bids Farewell to Ohana
