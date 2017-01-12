Army Aviation training

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk from the 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion lifts off from a clearing after dropping off a concrete block during sling load training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 1, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

Date Taken: 12.01.2017
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US