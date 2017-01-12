(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Aviation training

    Army Aviation training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Private 1st Class Patrick Morrisey, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief with the New Jersey National Guard's 1-150 Assault Helicopter Battalion, flies on a training mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 1, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 10:29
    Photo ID: 3996352
    VIRIN: 171201-Z-NI803-1843
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Aviation training [Image 1 of 32], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

