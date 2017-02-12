U.S. Navy Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, setting string lines to mark footer placement for a Pre-engineered Building at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Dec. 2. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 4 has 11 detail sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Gregory L. Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 20:25 Photo ID: 3994830 VIRIN: 171202-N-AP360-0140 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.93 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.