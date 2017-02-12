U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Veronica Prado, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, inspects a forklift’s engine before starting construction activities at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Dec. 2. NMCB 4 is forward deployed to the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 4 has 11 detail sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Gregory L. Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 20:24 Photo ID: 3994825 VIRIN: 171202-N-AP360-0121 Resolution: 4905x3270 Size: 4.58 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 4 Det Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.