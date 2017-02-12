20th Anniversary of Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop

A child eagerly greets Santa Claus as he walks off the drop zone

during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S.

Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 2, 2017.

Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight

partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to

train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and

give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Army Sgt. Brigite Morgan).

