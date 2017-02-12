A child eagerly greets Santa Claus as he walks off the drop zone
during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S.
Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 2, 2017.
Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight
partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to
train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and
give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Army Sgt. Brigite Morgan).
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 19:51
|Photo ID:
|3994823
|VIRIN:
|171202-A-BM911-107
|Resolution:
|2368x2824
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20th Anniversary of Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop [Image 1 of 7], by SGT BRIGITTE MORGAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th Anniversary of Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop
LEAVE A COMMENT