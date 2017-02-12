20th Anniversary of Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop

A human resources specialist from the 350th Human Resources Company from Grand Prairie, Texas, holds the tray of foreign jump wings during the pinning ceremony at the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted

by U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), Dec. 2,

2017. Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne and allows

Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain

their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Army Sgt. Brigitte Morgan).

Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US