    NFL honors service members, donates to nonprofit organizations during Salute to Service, Military Appreciation Games

    NFL honors service members, donates to nonprofit organizations during Salute to Service, Military Appreciation Games

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Pryer 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Marines with Recruiting Station Denver pose on the Denver Broncos field before the Military Appreciation Game at the Sports Authority Stadium in Denver, CO, November 12, 2017.
    The goal of the Salute to Service campaign is to fund programs and provide resources that positively impact veterans and active duty military members and their families. Since 2011, the NFL has raised more than $17 million for its military non-profit partners, to include the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, TAPS and Wounded Warrior Project. The NFL also raised $1,795,255 on a 2017 donation campaign on Twitter.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3994733
    VIRIN: 171112-M-YE622-939
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL honors service members, donates to nonprofit organizations during Salute to Service, Military Appreciation Games [Image 1 of 2], by Sgt Benjamin Pryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    football
    Military
    Salute to Service

