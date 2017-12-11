NFL honors service members, donates to nonprofit organizations during Salute to Service, Military Appreciation Games

Staff Sgt. Christopher Lucas, a recruiter with Recruiting Station Denver, takes a photo with Rob Gronkowski, a tight end for the New England Patriots, during the Military Appreciation Game at the Sports Authority Stadium in Denver, CO, November 12, 2017.

The goal of the Salute to Service campaign is to fund programs and provide resources that positively impact veterans and active duty military members and their families. Since 2011, the NFL has raised more than $17 million for its military non-profit partners, to include the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, TAPS and Wounded Warrior Project. The NFL also raised $1,795,255 on a 2017 donation campaign on Twitter.

