Officer Landon Beard (left) and Bobby Gallman (right), P & G Security Services, provide gate security at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dec. 3, 2017. Gallman and Beard are part of a contracted security company that augments the 145th Security Forces Squadron with base security and force protection ensuring the safety of Airmen on the base.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 16:35
|Photo ID:
|3994678
|VIRIN:
|171203-Z-RZ465-1057
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
This work, We Are Defenders Too [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
