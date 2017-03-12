(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    We Are Defenders Too [Image 3 of 5]

    We Are Defenders Too

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Officer Landon Beard (left) and Bobby Gallman (right), P & G Security Services, provide gate security at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dec. 3, 2017. Gallman and Beard are part of a contracted security company that augments the 145th Security Forces Squadron with base security and force protection ensuring the safety of Airmen on the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 16:35
    Photo ID: 3994678
    VIRIN: 171203-Z-RZ465-1057
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.09 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are Defenders Too [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    We Are Defenders Too
    We Are Defenders Too
    We Are Defenders Too
    We Are Defenders Too
    We Are Defenders Too

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We are Defenders Too

    TAGS

    NGB
    base security
    defenders
    NCANG
    145th Airlift wing
    145th Security forces squadron
    P&G Security Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT