HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Chilly temperatures and overcast skies were not enough to deter Oliver the dog from attending the Durham Holiday Parade on Main St. in Durham, North Carolina, December 3, 2017. The parade featured floats, drill teams, hometown bands, schools and community groups. This was the first year the Durham Holiday Parade has resumed following a seven-year gap in festivities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon L. Rizzo)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2017 16:40
|Photo ID:
|3994638
|VIRIN:
|171202-A-QS455-039
|Resolution:
|1484x1060
|Size:
|1023.78 KB
|Location:
|DURHAM, NC, US
|Hometown:
|DURHAM, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
