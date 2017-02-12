Chilly temperatures and overcast skies were not enough to deter Oliver the dog from attending the Durham Holiday Parade on Main St. in Durham, North Carolina, December 3, 2017. The parade featured floats, drill teams, hometown bands, schools and community groups. This was the first year the Durham Holiday Parade has resumed following a seven-year gap in festivities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon L. Rizzo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 16:40 Photo ID: 3994638 VIRIN: 171202-A-QS455-039 Resolution: 1484x1060 Size: 1023.78 KB Location: DURHAM, NC, US Hometown: DURHAM, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HOLIDAY SPIRIT [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Brandon Rizzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.