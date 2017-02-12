The music of the Southern High School marching band resonated throughout downtown Durham during the Durham Holiday Parade in North Carolina, December 3, 2017. The parade featured floats, drill teams, hometown bands, schools and community groups. This was the first year the Durham Holiday Parade has resumed following a seven-year gap in festivities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon L. Rizzo)
This work, IN-STEP [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Brandon Rizzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
