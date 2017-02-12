(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IN-STEP [Image 2 of 6]

    IN-STEP

    DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Rizzo 

    210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The music of the Southern High School marching band resonated throughout downtown Durham during the Durham Holiday Parade in North Carolina, December 3, 2017. The parade featured floats, drill teams, hometown bands, schools and community groups. This was the first year the Durham Holiday Parade has resumed following a seven-year gap in festivities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon L. Rizzo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 16:39
    Photo ID: 3994633
    VIRIN: 171202-A-QS455-096
    Resolution: 1484x1060
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: DURHAM, NC, US 
    Hometown: DURHAM, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    TAGS

    North Carolina
    holiday
    U.S. Army Reserve
    public affairs
    parade
    Durham
    Southern High School
    durham holiday parade

