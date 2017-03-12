(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS America Sailor stands watch [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America Sailor stands watch

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)

    171203-N-YT019-065 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 3, 2017) Seaman Anthony Straiton, a native of San Diego, assigned to the deck department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stands watch on the fantail of America. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 14:03
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    TAGS

    torpedo
    USMC
    15th MEU
    amphibious assault ship
    amphibious ready group
    #VMM161
    people
    Sailors
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    maintenance
    ARG
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    area of operations
    #U.S.Navy
    CPR 3
    COMPHIBRON 3
    ctt
    aoo
    LHA 6
    marine medium tiltrotor
    nixie
    cryptologic technician
    AMA
    USS America
    VMM 161
    #CPR3
    #LHA6
    #15thMEU
    DVIDS Email Import
    #USSAmerica
    America ARG
    AARG
    AMAARG
    commander amphibious squadron
    #amphibiousassaultship
    #COMPHIBRON3
    #commanderamphibioussquadron
    #MarineExpeditionaryUnit
    #AmericaARG
    #AmphibiousReadyGroup
    #MarineMediumTiltrotorSquadron
    #5thFleet
    #AreaOfOperations
    AN/SLQ-25
    nixie streaming
    towed torpedo decoy

