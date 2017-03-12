171203-N-YT019-064 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 3, 2017) Seaman Anthony Straiton, a native of San Diego, assigned to the deck department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stands watch on the fantail of America. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 14:03 Photo ID: 3994358 VIRIN: 171203-N-YT019-064 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.01 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Sailor stands watch [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.