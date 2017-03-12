Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul LaCamera, deputy commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps salutes Colombian jumpmasters after receiving a certificate for Colombian wings at Sicily Drop Zone in support of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec 02, 2017 located on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operation Command (Airborne) is one of the largest combined airborne operation world wide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daneille Hendrix)

