Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Mesch with XVIII Airborne Corps receives recognition for his 65th jump at Sicily Drop Zone in support of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec 2, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operation Command (Airborne) is one of the largest combined airborne operation world wide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daneille Hendrix)

