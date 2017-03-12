(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 28]

    Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Spc. Danielle Hendrix 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Mesch with XVIII Airborne Corps receives recognition for his 65th jump at Sicily Drop Zone in support of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec 2, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operation Command (Airborne) is one of the largest combined airborne operation world wide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daneille Hendrix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 12:41
    Photo ID: 3994303
    VIRIN: 120217-A-IF956-471
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 28], by SPC Danielle Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    Operation Toy Drop 2017
    USACAPOC (ABN)

    • LEAVE A COMMENT