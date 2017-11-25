Spc. Romas' Question

TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, Iraq - Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, answers a question from Spc. Moneisha Romas, from 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a luncheon at Taji Military Complex, Iraq, November 25, 2017. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade is made up of multiple Army National Guard, Army and US Army Reserve units deployed to Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes)

