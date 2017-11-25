NGB and 29th CAB Leadership

TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, IRAQ - General Joseph L. Lengyel (middle right), 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and Command Sgt. Major Christopher Kepner (middle left), poses with Col Mark. M. Beckler (right), commander of the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven McKenna (left), during their visit to Taji Military Complex, Iraq, November 25,2017. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade is made up of multiple Army National Guard, Army and US Army Reserve units deployed to Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes)

