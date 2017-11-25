(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NGB and 29th CAB Leadership [Image 2 of 3]

    NGB and 29th CAB Leadership

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    11.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes 

    29th Combat Aviation Brigade

    TAJI MILITARY COMPLEX, IRAQ - General Joseph L. Lengyel (middle right), 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau and Command Sgt. Major Christopher Kepner (middle left), poses with Col Mark. M. Beckler (right), commander of the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven McKenna (left), during their visit to Taji Military Complex, Iraq, November 25,2017. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade is made up of multiple Army National Guard, Army and US Army Reserve units deployed to Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 02:29
    VIRIN: 171125-Z-MC412-008
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    This work, NGB and 29th CAB Leadership [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Isolda Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    Army Aviation
    Iraq
    National Guard
    National Guard Bureau Chief
    29th CAB
    Lengyel
    OIR

