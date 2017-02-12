(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Cold Steel II [Image 3 of 3]

    Operation Cold Steel II

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Capt. Eric Connor 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)   

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Benjamin Rowan with the 182nd Transportation Company out of Traverse City, Mich., fires an M240B machine gun at a 400-meter target during range qualifications for Operation Cold Steel II at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 2, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons quailification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Eric Connor, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 00:38
    Photo ID: 3993797
    VIRIN: 171202-A-VC502-708
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Cold Steel II [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Eric Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II

    TAGS

    377th Theater Sustainment Command
    machine guns
    M240B
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    USARC
    Cold Steel
    377th TSC
    377th
    Soldiers
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    311th ESC
    FHL
    range qualifications
    79th Theater Sustainment Command
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Ready Force X
    RFX

    • LEAVE A COMMENT