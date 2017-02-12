U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Alexis Nunez with the 968th Quartermaster Company out of Irvine, Calif., uses binoculars to observe target locations of rounds fired down range from an M240B machine gun by a Troop List Unit Soldier during Operation Cold Steel II at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Dec. 2, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Eric Connor, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

