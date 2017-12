U.S. Army paratroopers line up in formation to receive their foreign jump wings from the foreign jumpmasters after their descent onto Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Dec. 2, 2017. Jump day is the second of a two-day in the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, hosted by U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne). Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse L. Artis Jr./Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 22:15 Photo ID: 3993504 VIRIN: 171202-A-RZ895-409 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 3.62 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 29], by SPC Jesse Artis Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.