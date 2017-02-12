Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

The Blue Knights, a motorcycle club, from North Carolina poses with Santa Clause during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 2, 2017. This year, eight countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse L. Artis Jr./Released)

