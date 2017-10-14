An Airman from the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, dons Mission Orinented Protective Posture gear as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate exercise on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Oct. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Liddicoet)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 18:07
|Photo ID:
|3992955
|VIRIN:
|171014-F-IM770-0012
|Resolution:
|2047x2559
|Size:
|955.79 KB
|Location:
|JBLM, AF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rainier Wing trains for chemical threats [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Daniel Liddicoet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT