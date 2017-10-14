(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rainier Wing trains for chemical threats [Image 5 of 8]

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Liddicoet 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Tech. Sgt. Karissa Kvam, 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, treats a mock patient on a C-17 Globemaster as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate exercise on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Oct. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Liddicoet)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 18:07
    Photo ID: 3992954
    VIRIN: 171014-F-IM770-0011
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 953.95 KB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainier Wing trains for chemical threats [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Daniel Liddicoet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOPP
    AES
    ATSO

